Timber Engineering Firm Installs Solar Panels Across Sites

A commercial solar and energy storage installer has completed a project to install solar panels for a timber engineering firm.

GB NRG said the installation of solar panels across all 15 branches of Crendon Timber Engineering created ‘possibly the largest solar photovoltaic portfolio in the UK timber industry’.

The project includes sites in Bridgend and Ebbw Vale.

GB NRG said the initiative marked a significant step towards reducing carbon footprints and promoting renewable energy use, and also brought ‘impressive’ financial benefits.

Nathan Smith, Business Development Director at GB NRG, said: