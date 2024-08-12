Dev Bank-leaderboard-advert-1430px-x-145px_Tourism

12 August 2024
Green Economy

Export Visit Offers Chance to Build Connections in Sweden and Denmark

Businesses of all sizes are being invited by Welsh Government to take part in an export market visit to Gothenburg and Copenhagen.

Whilst providing business prospects across all sectors, the visit offers specific opportunities across Scandinavia for those interested in renewable offshore energy, and via the Nordic Life Science Days event in Malmo on the 18-19 September, offers opportunities for those with an interest across the Life Sciences and healthcare industries. It said the event is a short commute from the Trade Mission base in Copenhagen during that part of the visit.

Welsh Government said Sweden was among the most competitive, innovative and globalised nations in the world. The country has a stable economy, a skilled labour force and sophisticated consumers, it said.

It added that businesses in Sweden welcome international partnerships, and there is a skilled, well-educated workforce, making Sweden an easy country to operate in. The corporate tax rate is low by international standards.

It said that Denmark has a wealthy, educated and open economy, receptive to UK products and investments. The Danes are sophisticated buyers with a good reputation for paying suppliers on time, said Welsh Government.

The country offers easy access to the Scandinavian and Baltic countries as well as the growing economies of Germany and Poland. It provides a gateway to northern European markets via strong air, rail and motorway networks.

Doing business is very similar to the UK, it said, adding that Denmark offers a supportive political and economic framework for business development, as well as local and foreign investments.

The visit is designed to provide participants with the opportunity to showcase their company, gain valuable contacts and build exports in this market.

The Welsh Government is supporting companies to take part in this export market visit. This offer is available to one representative per company and the cost is £1,200. This includes:

  • Return flights
  • In-market transfers (if travel with the group)
  • 5 night’s accommodation with breakfast
  • Attendance at in-market events
  • Inclusion in any marketing material

This offer is available to one representative per company.

Deadline for applications for travel is 23 August 2024.

Interested companies can apply via: Market visit registration | Business Wales – Export (gov.wales)

