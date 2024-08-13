Money-Saving Beef Project Expands into Gwynedd and Anglesey

A new pilot project that aims to help beef producers save money is now searching for suitable farmers from Gwynedd and Anglesey to get involved.

The project – Decarbonising PGI Welsh Beef – will consider the impact of finishing beef cattle within a reduced rearing period on a business’ financial return, as well as its positive effect on the production of greenhouse gas emissions.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) is leading this work and is currently recruiting a total of 50 farmers to participate. The farms must be located within Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire as originally advertised, with the opportunity now opened up to include beef businesses in Gwynedd and Anglesey too.

Benefits for those involved include free carbon audits and free financial analysis which could lead to increased profits for farm businesses. In addition, they will be entered into a prize draw for a chance to win a one-night stay with breakfast and evening meal at one of Wales’ 5-star resorts.

In order to comply with the funding, provided by the ARFOR Challenge Fund, participants must be Welsh speakers. The ARFOR Challenge Fund aims to strengthen the relationship between the economy and the Welsh language in north and west Wales by awarding grants for pioneering solutions to community challenges.

HCC’s Policy Development Lead, Russ Thomas said:

“We are already working with farmers from Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire on this project and are pleased to offer the same opportunity to beef producers in north-west Wales now too. The purpose of this work is to develop efficiency within beef production systems in Wales and to ultimately help the producers make more money.”

It is also hoped that the project will have a positive impact further along the supply chain, as Russ explains:

“Retailers and abattoirs are looking for livestock of consistent size, and standardisation between cuts. Retail sales and buying patterns will always be the key influences that determine the target grade specifications set by the abattoir and processor and acceptable lighter weights can range from 225kg to 400kg deadweight.”

A combination of historic and current market intelligence will be analysed as part of the project, along with the participating farmers’ individual performance data to map-out ‘what-if’ scenarios for each business.

Russ added:

“By working with a group of 50 farmers, the work will generate information and results to inform the wider industry across Wales. These, it is hoped will include increased Welsh prime beef output with reduced stocking density and emissions, brand improvement for PGI Welsh Beef with evidenced sustainability, and improved confidence in the beef sector for consumers. “As the red meat sector comes under growing pressure to reduce carbon and methane emissions, it is important that we also consider our environmental practices. This project will consider both of these important aspects, with the aim of securing a profitable future of the sector.”

For further information on the project or get involved, contact HCC on 01970 625050 or [email protected].