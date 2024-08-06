Grant Boost Helps Cut Energy Costs for Community Church

Investment in new green technology has helped a Pontarddulais church cut its carbon footprint and make a 90% saving on its monthly gas bills.

Thanks to rural project funding from Swansea Council through the UK Government's UK Shared Prosperity fund, a number of air to air heat pumps have been installed at Bont Elim Community Church on Alltiago Road.

The new technology has already helped to replace some of the gas boilers and copper piping that had been in place at the church beforehand.

The air to air pumps will help cool the church building down during the summer months and warm it up during the winter.

Close to 1,000 people visit Bont Elim Community Church every week to take part in a range of community activities run by volunteers. Activities there include dance groups, Sunday school, chair aerobics for older people, Ukulele classes and a not-for-profit coffee shop.

Pastor Jason Beynon said:

“The cost of heating the building was becoming very expensive, so we were in a position where we might not have been able to sustain all the services provided at the church for the community. “That's changed now though, thanks to the introduction of the air to air pumps which mean we're able to cut our carbon footprint, save money on our energy bills and maintain all the successful activities and groups held at the church. “Our first gas bill since the new technology was introduced before the recent hot weather shows a 90 per cent monthly saving, and the quality and lifespan of the new equipment means we expect similar savings in future. “The combination of the recent sunshine and the solar panels we also have led to a zero energy spend at a recent Cameroon-style wedding held at the church. “We'd like to thank Swansea Council for all their support because this grant through the UK Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund is already making a real difference.”

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council's Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“We're determined to benefit as many people and businesses as possible across Swansea through our allocation from the UK Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund, so it's very satisfying to hear about the impact the grant is already having at Bont Elim Community Church in Pontarddulais. “Hundreds of businesses and other organisations throughout the city are also benefiting from similar grants, which is part of our commitment to support Swansea businesses and local communities to benefit residents of all ages.”

Throughout Swansea, more than £22 million of UK Shared Prosperity Fund grants have been awarded to hundreds of projects over the last year.

Anchor projects forming part of the overall funding programme include a rural anchor project, business support, culture and tourism, supporting communities and a transforming county anchor project.