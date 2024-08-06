Dev Bank-leaderboard-advert-1430px-x-145px_Tourism

6 August 2024
Studies for Large-Scale UK Carbon Capture and Shipping Hub Studies Could Unlock up to £4bn in Investment

Apollo, a leading engineering and energy advisory consultancy, has been selected to conduct three critical studies for the 7CO2 Carbon Capture and Shipping Hub.

The initiative aims to facilitate local and regional decarbonisation across West Wales, the Southwest of England and the Midlands, attracting more than £4 billion to the broader areas and up to £1.3 billion of inward investment to the Bristol region.

The 7CO2 hub, located in Avonmouth, will provide a pathway for the permanent storage of post-combustion captured CO2, marking a significant step towards achieving the UK’s climate goals.

Funded by 7CO2 and the UK Innovate Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plan (LIDP) grant, Apollo’s studies will focus on rail, land, and power options, contributing to the comprehensive West of England LIDP report.

The studies will:

  • Assess the feasibility of transporting CO2 by rail from regional emitters.
  • Identify and evaluate land for industrial decarbonisation projects, such as clean power, hydrogen production, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production.
  • Explore cost-effective power supply options, such as renewable generation and small modular nuclear reactors.

To ensure comprehensive and practical outcomes, Apollo will collaborate with key stakeholders and partners, including Suez, Viridor, SSE, EDF, Network Rail, National Grid, GB Rail Freight, VTG, Bristol Port, Petrofac, Ameresco, Bristol City Council, Western Gateway, and Hydrogen South West.

“Apollo brings 7CO2 the additional breadth and depth of expertise required for a project of this size and complexity,” said Keith Birch, 7CO2's Technical Director.

“We're excited to collaborate on this innovative project, which will have a significant impact on regional decarbonisation efforts and the UK’s climate goals,” said Phil Westmorland, Apollo's Decarbonisation Director.

