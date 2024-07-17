Green Skills Initiative Passes Target Six Months Early

A college’s sustainability skills project has passed it target to upskill 350 individuals in Carmarthenshire by the end of the year.

Just six months after launching, more than 370 individuals have already completed Coleg Sir Gâr’s Green 24 training courses, with high demand seeing a further 290 signed up to join the programme in the coming months.

Delivered by Coleg Sir Gar’s Green Skills Academy, Green 24 equips people and organisations in the county with the knowledge and skills they need to reduce their carbon footprint become net zero by 2030.

As well as individuals, those taking part in the training have included employees of major organisations including Carmarthenshire County Council, Dyfed Powys Police, Castell Howell, and Andrew Scott.

The Green 24 initiative aims to demystify the subject of sustainability and share greener living and working practices to anyone with the desire to reduce their carbon footprint and impact on the environment.

To enable people to think global and act local, Green 24 is delivered through a range of engagement events, community outreach activities, and qualifications. These range from a two-hour Introduction to Net Zero course, through to a 15-day IEMA Certificate in Environmental Management.

Jemma Parsons, Head of the Green Skills Academy at Coleg Sir Gâr, said:

“We’ve had a fantastic response to our training. People in Carmarthenshire are clearly keen to take action to tackle climate change and work towards net zero by 2030. It’s encouraging to know that people want to take charge of their futures, and future generations, by undertaking green skills training through Green 24. “Despite exceeding our target already, we’re not slowing down. It’s important that we keep our pace and encourage as many individuals and organisations as possible to take on this sustainability training for our county, our country and our planet.”

A first-of-its-kind initiative for Carmarthenshire, the programme is designed and driven by industry experts who will impart their real-world experience and knowledge to employers, workforces, and members of the public,

Jemma continued:

“Sustainability is no longer a buzzword, but a necessity. Our planet is facing unprecedented environmental challenges, from climate change to resource depletion and it’s up to us to take action. “I’d urge anyone thinking about improving their carbon footprint to consider undertaking training with Green 24. With the Welsh Government’s deadline to net zero fast approaching, we can help individuals sharpen their sustainability practises, preparing them not only for the future job market, but also making a tangible contribution to a more sustainable and equitable world.”

Coleg Sir Gâr’s Green 24 programme is funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund. The Fund has also allowed the college to establish several additional programmes that are each designed to empower communities across the region by addressing specific needs faced by organisations and individuals. These include, Care 24, Cook 24, and a numeracy focused adult learning provision, Multiply.