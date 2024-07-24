Vineyard Becomes UK’s First to Earn Regenerative Status

A Carmarthenshire vineyard has become the first in Wales and the UK to earn a regenerative certification.

Hebron Vineyard in Whitland has gained the accolade from A Greener World, which identifies, audits, certifies and promotes practical, sustainable farming systems.

The Certified Regenerative by AGW programme is a whole-farm assurance of regeneration and sustainability, measuring benefits for soil, water, air, biodiversity, infrastructure, animal welfare, and social responsibility.

Jemma Vickers and Paul Rolt established and planted Hebron Vineyard in 2010 after spending nine years converting an established vineyard into an award-winning, non-intervention organic vineyard in Andalucia, Spain.

Hebron Vineyard produces Certified Regenerative by AGW natural wines, as well as offering holiday accommodation and tours, tasting and tapas events. Using regenerative viticulture and agroforestry practices, Jemma and Paul manage the vineyard without artificial insecticides, herbicides, fungicides or fertiliser, focusing instead on working in harmony with the local ecosystem, nurturing and protecting the soil’s health.

Hebron Vineyard has the UK's only commercial arbustrum, an innovation on the Roman art of arbusta. This means growing vines through a living willow trellis, a zero carbon footprint support that yields health benefits for the vines. All of the vines are maintained by hand from prune to training to harvest.

Jemma said:

“At Hebron Vineyard, our goal is a natural wine of Wales with zero intervention in the vineyard and with zero intervention in the winery. Our Certified Regenerative by AGW logo means a great deal to us, both as custodians of the land and as a business. We were looking for a certification that understands that regenerative viticulture lies beyond pure organics, beyond biodynamics. “Our wines are the result of a natural fermentation, spontaneously created by the yeasts picked up by the grapes in the vineyard. No sulphur washes, no added sugar or any of the 60 other additions that a modern wine can have in it and not to be found listed on the label. It’s about farming well and honouring the land by promoting healthy soils and biodiversity to create and enhance a lively ecosystem. Our AGW certification means that we have reached a benchmark of good regenerative practice. From here, we push onwards with our regenerative journey.”

A Greener World International Director Wayne Copp said: