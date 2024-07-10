M-Sparc Development Aims to Secure North Wales as ‘Powerhouse for Low Carbon Innovation’

Bangor University and Menai Science Park – M-Sparc – have unveiled plans for a new building designed to secure the reputation of North Wales as a powerhouse for low carbon innovation.

The project to create a second building on the M-SParc site aims to leverage Bangor University's academic strength and M-SParc's business expertise to create a diverse and thriving economic base, supporting the region's transition to a low-carbon future.

With a focus on creating high-quality jobs and upskilling opportunities the project, known as the Egni Project, is expected to drive economic development.

The second building will serve as a central hub for SMEs and larger manufacturers in the low carbon sector.

Contractors are being invited to visit the site to find out more about the requirements of the tender process.

M-Sparc says its success stems from being able to provide their tenant companies with dedicated and specialist support to help them grow, and in turn to help them create well-paid careers in the region. More than 200 new employment opportunities and 60 work upskilling placements have been created since the park opened in 2018.

A key aspect of the project is the growth of the university’s low-carbon research, including the Nuclear Futures Institute (NFI). This investment will create a powerful innovation ecosystem bridging the gap between academic research and real-world applications, attracting top talent and further investment through the inclusion of a large innovation hall and a dedicated materials analysis laboratory.

Michael Flanagan, Chief Operating Officer at Bangor University and lead for the Egni project, said:

“By leveraging academic strength and business expertise, the new building will create high-quality jobs and upskill opportunities, and foster an innovation ecosystem that bridges academic research with real-world applications, driving economic development in the region.”

Dr Debbie Jones, Low Carbon Innovation Manager at M-Sparc, added:

“It’s exciting to be able to share these initial designs of the second building. The project team has been working hard to design a functional building that fits in with the iconic M-SParc hub building and yet has its own identity. We’re really looking forward to bringing new opportunities to the region to ensure well-paid and exciting careers for the people of North Wales.”

Potential contractors for the project are invited to visit the site on Friday 19th July between 10:00 and 12:00 to discuss the plans and the requirements of the tender process.

Firms wishing to attend the Contractor Event are asked to complete the online form before 18th July.

The designs will also be made publicly available for local people and businesses to get a first look at the inspiring space. A consultation afternoon will be held on Thursday 18th July with visitors invited to drop-in to M-SParc to find out more.

Those unable to attend can email [email protected] to learn more about the project.