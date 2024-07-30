Tidal Energy Scheme Trials Solar Powered Bird Tracker

Specially developed miniature solar powered devices have been fitted onto birds off the coast of Ynys Môn, to track their migration and behaviour patterns. Part of the ongoing marine characterization research (MCRP) project led by Menter Môn, the information gathered will help ensure that tidal energy devices within the Morlais scheme are deployed safely.

The transmitters, mounted on bird leg rings and powered by a pair of tiny solar panels, have been developed by the RSPB, and approved by the British Trust for Ornithology, to gather information about the movements of Guillemots off the coast near Ynys Lawd (South Stack) on Anglesey. The aim is to help the Menter Môn Morlais team gain a better understanding of seabirds as part of efforts to safeguard local wildlife during the development of the renewable energy scheme.

Helen Roberts, project lead for MCRP with Menter Môn explains:

“This is an exciting development in our research, and we’re delighted that the leg rings have been successfully fitted to the Guillemots. We look forward to understanding more about these birds as the data is analysed and processed. “Ensuring we protect marine wildlife has always been important to the delivery of the Morias tidal energy scheme. This is why Menter Môn set up MCRP, bringing experts together from different fields so that we have the latest information to draw upon when the time comes to deploy tidal devices in the sea.”

The prototype leg rings transmit data using the long range Radio (LoRaWan) network infrastructure. This means that whenever a bird wearing one comes within range, they can transmit the data for analysis. The miniature solar panels mean they have the potential to provide data for several years.

Nigel Butcher is Senior Technical Officer with the RSPB, he added:

“Much of our understanding of seabird movements is based on short-lived tracking devices fitted to the back of the bird. These usually become detached within a week, so a device was needed to help us monitor the birds over longer periods of time. The ring and solar cells and use of LoRa technology lets us do just this. “We’re certainly breaking new ground by miniaturising and fitting this technology into a leg ring. It has the scope to be used for the benefit of other species too, not just birds. It has the potential to help us answer big research questions and protect many critically endangered species.”

The RSPB is already receiving data from the tagged guillemots as part of the trial and the information transmitted for analysis will give scientists a better understanding of their life at sea. The long-term performance will only be known once the birds return to the UK’s coasts for the breeding season next year.

The project is funded through the Crown Estate and Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.