Morlais Tidal Energy Celebrated at Constructing Excellence Wales Awards

North Wales tidal energy scheme Morlais has scooped two awards at the Constructing Excellence Wales (CEW) Awards.

The scheme, managed by social enterprise, Menter Môn, won both the Climate Action and Infrastructure Project of the Year categories.

The CEW Awards celebrate achievements in the Welsh construction industry. This year, judges agreed Morlais stood out for its innovative approach to harnessing tidal energy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels as well as its partnership with contractor Jones Bros.

As one of the world’s largest consented tidal stream energy initiatives, Morlais will use the tides off the coast of Ynys Môn (Anglesey) to generate clean electricity. The Climate Action Award recognises this commitment to renewable energy and highlights the important role it plays in helping ensure Wales progresses towards its climate goals.

John Idris Jones, Chair of the Morlais Board, thanked the team and said:

“We are thrilled to be recognised in these prestigious awards, in particular as we lead the way on climate action and for our successful partnership with Jones Bros. This award reflects our commitment to building a sustainable future for our communities here on Ynys Môn as well as for Wales. For us sustainability not only means using renewable energy to generate electricity, but also providing jobs and business opportunites to ensure our communities remain viable. “Our partnership with Jones Bros is part of this vision to create a sustainable economy in north Wales – as we support local companies to deliver jobs and training across the region. Jones Bros is a respected well-established family business that has delivered our landmark substation to time and budget thanks to their innovation, efficiency, and experience in infrastructure development.”

Huw Jones, Managing Director at Jones Bros, said:

“Receiving the award for Infrastructure Project of the Year is a significant honour. Working on the Morlais project has been both challenging and rewarding. This recognition from CEW is a testament to the exceptional teamwork and dedication that went into making the project a success. We are proud to have contributed to such a groundbreaking initiative.”

With its unique operating model, Morlais is seen as a leader in the tidal energy sector. The first turbines are expected to be deployed in the sea from 2026. The energy team at Menter Môn are currently working with several developers of tidal technology to ensure this happens whilst maximising local benefit. The first phase of Morlais was funded by the European Regional Development fund through Welsh Government. The Isle of Anglesey County Council, The NDA and the North Wales Growth Deal also support the project.