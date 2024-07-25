Neath Port Talbot Council’s Joey Pickard Named UK Young Local Government Ecologist of the Year

A Neath Port Talbot Council ecologist has won a UK-wide award for his important work on the Lost Peatlands of South Wales project.

Joey Pickard has won the Young Ecologist of the Year prize in the Local Government Ecology Awards run by Verna (which produces software to support land use decisions) and the Association of Local Government Ecologists.

The awards celebrate the positive impact of ecologists in local government across Britain.

The independent judging panel was comprised of leaders across a broad spectrum of ecology work. The judges were:

Dr Helen Fearnley, Environment Division, Defra (Dept for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs).

Liz Milne, Chair, Association of Local Government Ecologists.

Richard Blyth, Head of Policy, Practice and Research, Royal Town Planning Institute.

Sally Hayns, CEO, Chartered Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management; and

Dr Tim Hill, Chief Scientist, Natural England.

The Lost Peatlands of South Wales project, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, is designed to restore the upland landscape of the Afan and Rhondda valleys and at the same time help local communities explore and enjoy the dramatic landscape on their doorsteps.

Ecologist Joey has co-designed and delivered peatland restoration in the Afan and Rhondda valleys as part of his work on the project for Neath Port Talbot Council.

He also leads guided walks for members of the local community to help them learn more about ecology and engage with their local environment.

Rebecca Sharp, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Countryside and Wildlife Team Leader said:

“Joey is an invaluable asset. Despite his already outstanding knowledge on peatland ecology, he never stops wanting to learn more, ensuring our project is at the cutting edge of peatland restoration”.

Joey added:

“Everything I have achieved through my work here has been the result of collaboration with fantastic colleagues and a supportive partnership of organisations”.

The other winners in the awards were Ana Coxixo, Senior Ecologist, Hertfordshire Council, (Local Government Ecologist of the Year) for work on a major wetlands project while the senior Ecologist of the Year runner-up was Annabel Foskett, Nature Conservation Officer with Haringey Council who protects urban woodland.

Cllr Wyndham Griffiths, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning, Transport and Connectivity (whose portfolio includes biodiversity) said: