New Programmes Aim to Support Green Tech and Creative Businesses

Two new business support programmes designed to boost the local economy and foster innovation in the Vale of Glamorgan have been unveiled.

Tramshed Tech is launching the Green Tech Zero Programme and Creative Cluster Programme thanks to UK Government funding.

Both are fully funded and designed to boost the local economy by supporting SMEs which are developing innovative green solutions and nurturing talent within creative industries.

The Green Tech Zero Programme is a six-month initiative tailored to support SMEs specialising in innovative green solutions. The programme is designed to empower both startups and established businesses to leverage investment for sustainability and advance net-zero goals.

Key features of the Green Tech Zero Programme include:

Personalised one-on-one support to create decarbonisation plans

Monthly peer-to-peer sessions to support knowledge sharing

Expert-led workshops covering sustainability and finance

Exclusive networking opportunities with industry professionals

Access to Tramshed Tech's network and member benefits

Comprehensive modules on business development, financial readiness, and regulatory compliance

Sophie Webber, Innovation Director at Tramshed Tech said:

“The Green Tech Zero Programme represents our commitment to foster sustainable innovation in the Vale of Glamorgan. We encourage anyone who lives or works in the Vale of Glamorgan who is working to address green challenges through tech innovation to apply.”

Applications for the Green Tech Zero Programme open on July 22, 2024, with rolling recruitment until January 31, 2025. The programme kicks off on September 5, 2024.

The seven-month Creative Cluster Programme aims to connect and empower local creative businesses working in TV, film, and the broader creative industry. Based at Tramshed Tech Barry, the programme will offer expert guidance, skills training, and networking opportunities to 15 creatives from across the Vale.

Key benefits of the Creative Cluster Programme include:

Monthly expert-led workshops covering essential topics such as grant writing, pitching, protecting IP, and leveraging emerging technologies

Regular peer-to-peer meetings to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing

Engaging social events open to a wider network of local industry professionals

Access to Tramshed Tech's network and member benefits

Opportunities for collaboration and industry connections

Catrin Morgan, Community Lead at Tramshed Tech Barry, who has been instrumental in nurturing Tramshed Tech’s coworking community in Barry, said:

“The Creative Cluster Programme is a natural next step for our already thriving creative community here in Barry and the wider Vale of Glamorgan. “Having witnessed first-hand the incredible talent and potential in our area, I'm thrilled that we can now offer this structured support. This programme will not only provide our creatives with essential tools and connections but will also strengthen the collaborative spirit that's become our hallmark. We're not just laying a foundation – we're building upon the vibrant creative ecosystem already present across the Vale of Glamorgan.”

Applications for the Creative Cluster Programme open on July 22, 2024, and close on August 29, 2024. The programme commences on September 19, 2024.

For more information and to apply to the Green Tech Zero Programme visit: https://www.tramshedtech.co.uk/programmes/green-tech-zero/

For more information and to apply to the Creative Cluster Programme visit: https://www.tramshedtech.co.uk/programmes/creative-cluster/