A joint industry and Government Onshore Wind Industry Taskforce can reduce bills and boost energy security, says a member.

As Energy Secretary Ed Miliband announced the Taskforce, RenewableUK’s Chief Executive Dan McGrail, who will be a member of the Taskforce, said:

“We’re ready to work closely with the Government to achieve its target of doubling onshore wind capacity across the UK by 2030, to cut electricity bills and boost our nation’s energy security. This ambitious collaborative effort will involve industry, national and devolved governments, businesses and communities working together to find a new way forward. There is a clear mandate for this, as Government polling shows that 78% of the public support onshore wind. The Taskforce will identify current barriers and practical solutions to deploying this vital technology, such as improvements to resourcing in the planning system, reducing waits for grid connections and developing opportunities for supply chain companies.

“The announcement of the Taskforce demonstrates strong backing for onshore wind from Westminster, which will support the continuing deployment of projects in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as we work hard to kickstart the pipeline in England. Onshore wind already generates over 20% of the UK’s electricity a year, so it has a key role in bringing secure, low-cost power to the whole country and specifically tailored economic benefits to local communities hosting new projects. Our research shows that delivering 30 gigawatts of onshore wind by the end of the decade would boost the economy by £45 billion and create 27,000 jobs”.