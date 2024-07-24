North Wales Project Aims to Encourage Repair and Reuse

A new initiative has been launched in Gwynedd and Ynys Môn designed to help communities to repair and reuse everyday items to reduce waste.

Cylchol is managed by Menter Môn and supported through the Welsh Government’s Circular Economy Fund. The project aims to develop a vibrant circular economy by promoting the repair and remanufacture of materials and goods, creating a culture of sustainability and resourcefulness within communities.

A key part of the project is the revitalisation of the 14 Ffiws makerspaces located across North West Wales. Menter Môn’s own makerspace in Porthmadog will be relaunched on the 24 July with a full day of activities and demonstrations. With a fresh perspective on upcycling and mending, the Cylchol team is keen to encourage as many people as possible to drop in for a tour of Ffiws, try their hand at using some of the equipment there and learn new skills by taking part in workshops hosted by repairs experts.

Elen Parry, project manager at Menter Môn, said:

“Ffiws as a concept is well established in towns across Gwynedd and Ynys Môn – so, we are excited to be breathing new life into these makerspaces, and bringing them into the Cylchol initiative. “Our aim, as with all Menter Môn projects is to make the most of resources available locally for the benefit of our communities. This includes the skills people have and the objects or equipment that we all have lying around and no longer use. We want to share a wider message of encouraging people to think twice before throwing things away. As well as saving money and reducing waste we want to help develop skills which may in the long run even lead to potential business opportunities.”

The next step for the project involves engaging with skilled individuals and local repair businesses interested in joining the Cylchol initiative. By building a network of experts, the team aims to create a programme of regular workshops and hands-on training sessions, empowering participants to undertake their own repair projects.