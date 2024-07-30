Jones Bros Contributes to Net Zero Targets with Major Battery Storage Project

A leading civil engineering firm is undertaking the construction of one of the UK’s largest battery storage projects to date.

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has been engaged by Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners and E.ON to carry out the multi-million-pound contract at Uskmouth in South Wales.

The 230MW battery energy storage system (BESS) scheme is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2025 and will be a key contributor to achieving the country’s net zero targets of decarbonising all sectors of the economy by 2050.

Having completed the enabling works at the site of a former coal-fired power station, with activity including creating the compound and erecting acoustic fencing, the Jones Bros team has been building the main platform.

Approximately 74,000m3 of aggregate was imported by rail to ensure that it was above the flood plain. The platform also features four impermeable cells that help capture water and distribute it to an attenuation pond.

Activity is currently focused on foundations for the battery and power conversion systems (PCS) units, as well as the primary and secondary substations and transformers.

A fly ash tunnel that is part of the existing infrastructure will be cleaned out and repurposed for the housing of cables and electrical components, before ducting work is undertaken.

As part of the ecological enhancement plan, that includes creating a sustainable energy park, new fencing will be installed and landscaping carried out to help make it more appealing to wildlife such as otters and water voles.

Jones Bros contacts manager Rhys Roberts, who is part of a 20-strong team, including two apprentices, on the development led by Quinbrook and E.ON, said:

“It’s a fantastic scheme to be a part of as the country’s energy transition gathers speed. “Helping turn a former coal-fired power station site into one that will play a significant role in supporting sources of renewable energy is wonderful for us as a company.”

The project uses existing infrastructure such as the grid connection, industrial water supplies, and railway access to deliver key components.

Expected reduction in road transportation across the construction activity is 230,000 miles.

Rhys continued:

“We are always eager to minimise impact on the local area, so being able to utilise aspects like the railway for the aggregate and transporting the 20ft containers full of battery units to site is great. “We are also turning a pre-existing garage from the old power station into a welfare building, with the target of making it Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) rating excellent. “We are currently achieving that as part of our activity, which is due to be completed towards the end of the year.”

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 500 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, waste management and renewable energy around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced nearly 40 per cent of its current workforce, with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited hundreds of apprentices over the years.