Wales Flying More Community Green Flags Than Any Other Country

A new record number of Green Flags are flying at green spaces across Wales following Keep Wales Tidy’s announcement of Green Flag and Green Flag Community Awarded spaces for 2024/25.

The 291 sites include parks, university campuses, community farms, cemeteries, allotments and housing associations.

The Green Flag Award, delivered in Wales by Keep Wales Tidy, aims to connect people with the very best parks and green spaces. The awards benchmark parks and green spaces, so visitors know wherever there is a Green Flag, they’re visiting an exceptional place with the highest standards.

Newly awarded Green Flag sites for 2024/25 include Cathays Park in Cardiff and Rogiet Country Park in Monmouthshire.

A total of 199 Community sites marks a record high for Wales, which now proudly holds more Green Flag Community Awards than any other country delivering the Green Flag scheme.

31 community sites in Wales received their first Green Flag Community Award, marking a significant step forward in the availability of high-quality green spaces across the country. This includes Arcot Triangle in the Vale of Glamorgan, Gardd Enfys in Ceredigion, and King Georges Field in Denbighshire.

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said:

“I am delighted that Wales now has more community-awarded green flag sites than any other country in the world. “We are already ranked as the second-best recycling nation in the world and today’s news is another example of how Wales is leading the way and we are working towards a stronger, greener nation. “The standards required to achieve Green Flag status are very high, so I’m extremely pleased to see an additional 31 sites achieving this goal and want to congratulate all of the sites recognised for providing excellent facilities to local people and visitors alike. “Our local green spaces play a vital role in connecting us to nature, supporting biodiversity and providing opportunities for healthy recreation.”

Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, said:

“We’re thrilled to see a record number of 291 green spaces in Wales receive prestigious Green Flag and Green Flag Community Awards, recognising the hard work of all involved in maintaining these sites. “In particular, we’re so proud to see Wales is home to even more community awarded sites, ensuring accessibility to high quality green space for everyone, with our sites playing such an important role in the physical and mental wellbeing of communities across Wales.”

A full list of awards can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website here