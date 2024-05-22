Businesses Asked to Nominate their Environmental Heroes for Tidy Wales Awards

Businesses are being encouraged to enter Keep Wales Tidy’s ‘Tidy Wales Awards’ 2024.

Dating back to 1990, the Tidy Wales Awards honours environmental heroes – the businesses, individuals, groups and schools – that go above and beyond to keep local areas clean, green and safe, protect nature and encourage sustainability.

Categories for the 2024 Tidy Wales Awards sponsored by Wales & West Housing include:

Caru Cymru Business Award sponsored by Berry Global

Circular Economy Innovation Award sponsored by CEIC

Community Transformation Award sponsored by Huws Gray

Volunteer of the Year Award sponsored by Bute Energy

The shortlisted nominees for each category will be invited to attend an awards ceremony to be held in Cardiff in September.

Owen Derbyshire, Chief Executive for Keep Wales Tidy said:

“Since 1990, the Tidy Wales Awards have given us the opportunity to shine a light on unsung environmental heroes across the country. A lot has changed in this time; but what has remained constant is the passion and determination of the individuals, groups, schools, businesses, and other partners we have the honour of working with. “We can’t wait to hear all the inspirational stories from our 2024 nominees.”

Wales & West Housing are the main sponsor of the Tidy Wales Awards 2024. Speaking about the awards, Anne Hinchey, Group Chief Executive, Wales & West Housing said:

“We are pleased to sponsor the Tidy Wales Awards, to celebrate the people who go out of their way to care for the environment. “At Wales & West Housing Group we are passionate about making a difference to lives, homes and communities. We want our residents to be proud of the areas where they live; whether that’s creating places where nature can thrive, creating community gardens to grow their own food or keeping their streets litter-free. “By working with residents and our partners we can all help to create a sense of pride in our communities. The Tidy Wales Awards play an important role in championing the volunteers, schools and organisations who help to make Wales an even more beautiful place for us and future generations.”

Nominations for the Tidy Wales Awards are open until 21 June 2024. Nominations can be made online, via voice note or video. All the details can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website: www.keepwalestidy.cymru