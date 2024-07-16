Community Climate Action Project Purchases Wetlands to Provide Nature Lifeline to Residents

Cynon Taf Community Housing Group (CTCHG) has purchased the Cwmbach wetlands to protect the habitat for its communities.

The purchase was made through the housing group’s climate action subsidiary Down to Zero. Down to Zero will continue to support the Cwmbach Wetlands group, which was established in 2020, to focus on nature and biodiversity conservation and enhancement, as well as the wider socio-economic benefits of the habitat, such as building outdoor classrooms and a visitor centre.

The wetlands cover 27 acres in an area where housing and industrial activity dominates the surrounding communities. The site supports a variety of habitats from broadleaf woodlands and semi-improved grassland to marshy peat wetlands. A biodiverse habitat, it supports a vast number of species including otters, woodpeckers, tortoises, and purple herons.

Auriol Miller, chief executive of CTCHG said:

“The purchase of the wetlands means that we have been able to secure a much-loved environmental gem, right in our housing heartland, which is frequented daily by those living in the area. We’re delighted we have been able to ensure that it remains in local ownership and can be enjoyed by our communities for years to come. “We want to thank the Cwmbach Wetlands group for their input and support through this process and we’re confident that they will continue to play a key role in showcasing the importance of the wetlands to nature and to the local area. We would also like to thank Pen y Cymoedd for their investment support which enabled this to happen. “The land will support our longer-term net-zero approach and commitment. Through our SMART Partnership with Cardiff Metropolitan University, we estimated that the area has over 10,000 tons of CO2e stored in its soil. The conservation and enhancement of existing habitats, like the wetlands, is an essential element of any greenhouse gas removal strategy and its location in the Cynon Valley helps increase transparency and accountability when trying to measure carbon and tackle climate change.”

The partnership between Down to Zero and the Cwmbach Wetlands group will combine carbon and community engagement, offering events, skill development opportunities, as well as job creation. They will also work to establish further partnerships that will highlight the wetlands’ importance to nature, the local community and the climate.

Bethan Jenkins, chair of Cwmbach Community Wetlands added:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to have worked with Down to Zero, CTCHG and Pen-y-Cymoedd to ensure that the wetlands and all aspects of this important habitat is protected for future generations. We all know how loved the area is by the community, and we are excited to be able to work with local people to ensure that the project reaches its full potential.”

The purchase has been match-funded by Pen y Cymoedd and its community fund, with the investment supporting the community ownership ambition, as well as increasing engagement opportunities through nature and asset-based activities.

Vikki Howells MS has been a key supporter of the wetlands and the work that has been delivered by the group since its inception.

She said:

“I have been a keen supporter of the Cwmbach Wetlands Group since their founding and I am delighted to learn that the volunteers have secured a 25-year lease on the Cwmbach Wetlands through the support of Down to Zero, an initiative of Cynon Taf Community Housing Group funded through the Welsh Government’s SMART Flexible Innovation Support (SMART FIS) Programme. “Cwmbach Wetlands Group have a wide range of volunteers who are passionate about wildlife, our environment and ensuring the Wetlands are preserved to enhance the wellbeing of residents. Securing this lease will enable to group to develop the wetlands into a wonderful nature reserve accessible to all. I wish them well in their plans and look forward to offering them my continued support.”

Down to Zero operates across two sites, Pontyclun and Mountain Ash, in Rhondda Cynon Taf. At these sites, the project actively engages and co-delivers solutions with local people on climate change and local challenges such as food security. The project provides volunteering opportunities, local food production and low carbon building methods, and is working to develop innovative techniques such as biochar production.