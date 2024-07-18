West Wales Innovator Announces Potential Graphene Breakthrough in Carbon Capture

An Ammanford-based innovator in advanced materials and nanotechnology has announced a potential breakthrough in the rapidly evolving carbon capture technology sector utilising plasma functionalised graphene as an inherent component.

Haydale has worked with Carbon Capture LLC, a newly-established company based in Florida, to undertake a feasibility study to build and deliver an initial prototype device, leveraging Haydale’s proprietary plasma functionalised graphene, to provide proof of concept that carbon dioxide can be removed from the atmosphere and stored for later release in a controlled environment.

Initial indications within this feasibility study show graphene, when properly functionalised through Haydale’s proprietary HDPlas® plasma functionalisation process to optimise the surface chemistry of the nanomaterial, may be capable of adsorbing carbon dioxide.

This feasibility study builds on Haydale’s expertise in chemical engineering and plasma functionalisation. Both Haydale and CCL say they are encouraged by these findings and intend to develop the application further to ascertain whether it might be commercialised to help combat climate change. Haydale’s novel nano-material expertise, particularly in functionalised graphene, has proven integral to the efficiency and effectiveness of this carbon capture process.

The global carbon capture and storage market is projected to grow substantially over the next decade, driven by increasing environmental regulations and the urgent need to address climate change. If this technology is proven at larger scale, Haydale’s work with CCL could position it as a key supplier to this burgeoning market, offering significant new growth opportunities and long-term value creation for shareholders.

Haydale’s CEO, Keith Broadbent, said:

“We are thrilled to be involved in this groundbreaking initiative. Our plasma functionalisation process could unlock a graphene-based breakthrough in carbon capture and underscores our commitment to leveraging our nanomaterial expertise for impactful environmental solutions.”

Carbon Capture's Founders, Sam (Samir) Adams and Fernando Sanchez, said: