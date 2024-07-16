Pembrokeshire Announced as New Location for Atlantic Rainforest Restoration

The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales (WTSWW) will begin restoring lost Atlantic rainforest in Pembrokeshire thanks to a long-term partnership with Aviva.

WTSWW has revealed plans to improve habitats and recreate temperate rainforest at Trellwyn Fach near the Pembrokeshire coast. Rainforests used to cover much of the west coast of Britain but were destroyed over hundreds of years and today, only fragments remain.

Rainforest restoration forms part of a wider programme of nature-based projects to remove carbon from the atmosphere and help nature recover, funded by Aviva’s donation. Communities in Pembrokeshire will be closely involved in the project, with plans for volunteering, educational and employment opportunities, as well as improved access to nature.

The project at Trellwyn Fach is part The Wildlife Trusts’ Atlantic rainforest recovery programme, which is supported by a £38 million donation from Aviva.

The Aviva donation supports the programme to restore temperate rainforests in areas where they used to grow along the damper, western climes of the British Isles. Other rainforest restoration projects have been announced in Devon, North Wales and the Isle of Man.

Sarah Kessell, Chief Executive at WTSWW said:

“We’re delighted this rainforest restoration project at Trellwyn Fach can get started. This site is ideally situated in the Gwaun valley, already connected to Celtic rainforest remnants and giving us the opportunity to buffer and extend this amazing habitat as well as improving access for the local community. These are exciting times.”

Leah Ramoutar, Director of Environmental Sustainability, Aviva, said:

“We’re proud to see the Wildlife Trust add another site to the rainforest restoration project, helping Wales become more climate ready. The site in Trellwyn Fach will connect with existing examples of this precious habitat, reestablishing natural corridors to benefit wildlife and add more natural beauty to this stunning part of Wales. It will also provide flood resilience to nearby homes and businesses as well as green jobs and volunteering opportunities to the local community.”

Trellwyn Fach is 146 acres, next to the village of Llanychaer, and just two miles from Fishguard. The southern tip of the site connects with the Gwaun Valley woodland, itself a remnant Celtic rainforest. The north end runs onto open moorland on Dinas mountain. From the top of the site there are views of the Preseli Mountains. There is little diversity on the majority of the land with nearly all fields being of semi-improved rye grassland that were grazed by sheep, but there are some wetter areas and some mature hedgerows of blackthorn, hawthorn, hazel, oak, gorse and holly. Overall, the potential to improve habitats for wildlife is high, says WTSWW.

WTSWW plans to improve the wildlife value of the new nature reserve through low-intensity grazing of some areas, working with local graziers. The Trust’s conservation team will monitor changes in biodiversity through habitat and species surveys including breeding bird surveys and butterfly transects.

Around two-thirds of the site will become broadleaved woodland through planting and natural regeneration, to buffer the existing woodland and to support the wider connectivity of remnant Celtic rainforest in the landscape. This woodland corridor leads in an arc through the Gwaun Valley, to Pengelli Forest (a WTSWW nature reserve) and the latest plans will contribute greatly to increasing the area of temperate rainforest in north Pembrokeshire. This complements recent work undertaken by Cwm Arian’s ‘Growing Better Connections’ project which engaged with private landowners in the same area to plant up land and/or hedgerows to link woodland habitats in north Pembrokeshire.

A bridleway runs across the bottom part of the site and there is scope to connect walking trails up to Dinas mountain to improve pedestrian access from Llanychaer. WTSWW says there are excellent opportunities to involve local communities in the development and monitoring of this new nature reserve.