23 May 2024
Renewable Energy

Solar Panels Help Reduce Medieval Castle’s Carbon Footprint

A medieval castle and Regency museum are benefitting from 21st century measures to help reduce the attraction’s carbon footprint.

Solar panels, a more efficient heating system, thermal blinds and secondary glazing have been fitted to Abergavenny Museum and Castle thanks to a Welsh Government Capital Transformation Grant for Museums, Archives and Libraries.

Monmouthshire Council says the measures will help to keep the heat in and the cold out, not only benefitting visitors and collections but also helping the historic structure join the fight against climate change.

The solar panels were installed by Green Park Renewables and the blinds by Jaybee Furnishings, both based in Abergavenny, a move which helped to reduce transport miles.

Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Councillor Angela Sandles said:

“Museums and heritage sites have a role to play in environmental sustainability and contributing to energy saving costs.

“It is encouraging to see measures being taken to ensure sites like Abergavenny Museum and Castle utilise the most up-to-date technology to enable people to learn about the past in the best possible way for the future.”

